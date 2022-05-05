Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 83,910 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 145,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.
FV opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.
