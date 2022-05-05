Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $4,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

