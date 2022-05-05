Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.