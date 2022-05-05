Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 2,155 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

