Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prothena by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prothena by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $3,811,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PRTA opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prothena (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
