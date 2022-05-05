Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 4,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $844.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.