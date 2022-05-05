ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 21,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.