Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.