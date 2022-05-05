Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,998. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 132,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

