Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 2,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,616,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after buying an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

