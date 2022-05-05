Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share.

ALL stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $131.58. 2,464,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,113. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

