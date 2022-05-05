Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and $10.07 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

