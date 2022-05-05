Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.50 and last traded at $157.53. Approximately 3,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

