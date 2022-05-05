Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “
DRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
