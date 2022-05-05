Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $116.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,334.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

