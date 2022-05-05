Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $116.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,334.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,623.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,762.69.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

