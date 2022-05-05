Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $111.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,334.00. 95,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,006. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,621.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,758.89.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

