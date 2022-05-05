AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,593 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.26. 441,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,808. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

