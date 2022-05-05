AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,362 shares of company stock worth $4,541,841. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $10.92 on Thursday, hitting $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.15 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

