AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,328,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.50. 1,569,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

