AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 901.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,943. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.62 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.10.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

