AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 424.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of USB traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 414,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

