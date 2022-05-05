AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,240 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 191,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,115. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

