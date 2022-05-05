AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 37,587 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
