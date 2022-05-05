Alphr finance 1-Day Volume Hits $30,400.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $39,690.49 and approximately $30,400.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

