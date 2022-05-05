Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 284,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,867. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

