Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 250,872 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,872 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 817,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 59,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

