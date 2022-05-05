Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 50,412 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,710,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,171,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,630. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

