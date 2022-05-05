Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 218,151 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,674. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

