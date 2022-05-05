Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

