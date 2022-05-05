Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.38 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,512 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,527 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

