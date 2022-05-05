Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.
AYX stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 42,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,889. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.
In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.
About Alteryx (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.