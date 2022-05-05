Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

AYX stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 42,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,889. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

