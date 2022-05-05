Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

TSE:AIF traded down C$4.59 on Thursday, hitting C$46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 195,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.28. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2371971 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 in the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

