ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 427.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

