Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.89

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.31 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

