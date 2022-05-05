Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE AMCR opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

