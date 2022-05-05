American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.
NYSE:ACC opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
