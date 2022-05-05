American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

