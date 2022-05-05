American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.02. 43,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

