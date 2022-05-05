American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

