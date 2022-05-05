American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average is $257.77. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

