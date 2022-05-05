American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

AWK traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

