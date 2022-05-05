Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.15, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

