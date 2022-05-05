Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $30.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $283.52 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

