AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AMN traded down $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $83.25 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

