Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.12-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5-55.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.14 million.Amplitude also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

