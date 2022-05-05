Analysts Anticipate Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to announce $5.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $20.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.97 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU remained flat at $$11.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 323,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

