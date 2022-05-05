Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

CMMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,529. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.