Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

HTH stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

