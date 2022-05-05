Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 282,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.