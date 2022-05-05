Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) will post $30.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $31.32 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $29.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 303.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 49.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 138.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.83. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.56%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

